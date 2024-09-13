Panel formed for opinion on ‘complaint against Avik De’

KOLKATA: The Directorate of Medical Education on Thursday constituted an expert committee of four faculty members under West Bengal Medical Education Service (WBMES) for opinion on a complaint against Dr. Avik De, RMO in the Radiodiagnosis Department of Burdwan Medical College. De has already been suspended regarding different irregularities and existence of a threat culture in different medical colleges, manipulation, and unauthorised interference committed during



University examination.

The director of Medical Education in an order issued on Thursday sought a report on De from the expert committee members within 7 days. The four member committee comprises Dr. Pit Baran Chakraborty, principal of NRS Medical College as chairman, Dr. Utpal Dan, principal Diamond Harbour Government Medical College and Dr. Avijit Hazra, dean and professor of Pharmacology of SSKM Hospital as members, and Dr Ramaprasad Roy, principal of PCS Government Medical College, Arambag as convener.

Dr. Birupakha Biswas and Dr. Avik Dey of Burdwan Medical College were allegedly close associates of Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, who is currently in CBI custody for corruption cases. Dr. Biswas is also suspended.