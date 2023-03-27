Panel for implementation of new curriculum formed

KOLKATA: A committee has been formed under the leadership of Jadavpur University Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Suranjan Das to identify Higher Education Institutions for implementing the new curriculum and credit framework.



The committee will include Vice-Chancellor of Bankura University Deb Narayan Bandyopadhyay, V-C of North Bengal University, Om Prakash Mishra, V-C of Rabindra Bharati University Nirmalya Narayan Chakraborty, vice-chairperson of West Bengal State Council of Higher Education Koushiki Dasgupta and Joint Secretary of West Bengal State Council of Higher Education Moumita Bhattacharya.

The committee will have to submit their report to the state government through the Council within four weeks.

On March 25, Bratya Basu said that a committee will be formed including V-Cs of state universities on the implementation of a four-year graduation course and thereafter a decision will be taken based on their findings.

Following the NEP, the undergraduate course will be of four years instead of three.