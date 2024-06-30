Pandua: Youth dies after assault by villagers over ‘petty issue’

Kolkata: A youth died an unnatural death after he was assaulted over a petty issue at Pandua in Hooghly on Sunday. Police have arrested two persons in connection with the alleged murder.



Sources said, the youth identified as Asish Baul Das (26) of Goruigere village of Dwarbasini in Pandua went to a fair on Thursday with his friends.

While returning home on his motorcycle, a villager in the Gomukpati area suddenly came in front of the two-wheeler during an unrest over playing loud music. It is alleged that despite no accident having taken place, Asish was compelled to get down from the motorcycle and was beaten up. Asish was assaulted even when he fell down on the road.

Few friends of Asish reportedly rescued him and helped him to reach home. At night, he felt pain in his chest. On Friday, Asish told his father Bikash about the incident. After hearing the incident, he went to the spot and asked a few villagers why his son was beaten up. It is alleged that Bikash was

also assaulted.

Meanwhile, Asish’s health began deteriorating on Friday night. He was rushed to Chinsurah Imambara Hospital where he was admitted. Doctors advised shifting him to the ICU. Due to non-availability of beds, he was taken to a hospital in Kalyani. On Sunday morning while he was being shifted to NRS Medical College and Hospital, the youth succumbed to his injuries.

Police have registered a case and started a probe.