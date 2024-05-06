Pandua: Teen dies, 2 injured in bomb explosion

Kolkata: A teenager died and two others injured after a bomb exploded at Pandua in Hooghly Monday morning. According to sources, three teenagers were playing near a pond at Tinna Netajipally Colony when suddenly local residents heard an explosion.

When they came out from their residences, they found a boy aged about 10 years lying dead while two other boys aged between 11 and 13 years suffered injuries. They were immediately rushed to Pandua Hospital from where they were shifted to Chinsurah Imambara Hospital for better treatment.

During preliminary inquiry, cops suspect that someone had placed a few crude bombs in a bucket near the pond. While playing, the teenagers mistook the bombs as balls. As soon as the deceased lifted one of the bombs, it exploded. Meanwhile, the father of one of the injured boys lodged a complaint against his former wife who is suspected to have placed the bombs to kill him over an old family dispute. Later police arrested her.