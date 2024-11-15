Pandit Ajay Chakraborty’s brother held

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police has arrested the brother eminent classical singer Pandit Ajay Chakraborty’s brother Sanjay Chakraborty for alleged sexual assault on a minor

student at his music institute in Kolkata.

Sanjay was brought to the city on transit remand and was produced at the Alipore Court following which he was remanded to police custody till Monday. It was learnt that Sanjay runs a music training institute in Charu Market area. It is alleged that he sexually abused a minor girl aged about 16 years at his training institute. In August, a complaint was lodged at the Belghoria Police Station based on which a ‘zero FIR’ was registered as per the provisions in the law. Later, the FIR was sent to the Charu Market Police Station for further action.

Accordingly, a probe was started. When Sanjay came to know about the FIR registered against him, he left Kolkata and started living in Mumbai. From there he reportedly appealed for anticipatory bail at the Calcutta High Court which was eventually rejected.

After that, a police team was sent to Mumbai and on Sunday, Sanjay was arrested from a flat on Sunday. He was brought to the city on transit remand and was taken into custody for

further investigation.