Pandit A Kanan and Vidushi Malabika Kanan Memorial Fest held

KOLKATA: The 16th edition of the “Pandit A Kanan and Vidushi Malabika Kanan Memorial Festival” was held at Uttam Mancha The festival was organised by Suromurchhana Kolkata and its overseas branch, Suromurchhana US, in collaboration with the Kolkata Society for Cultural Heritage.



The evening witnessed captivating performances by Pandit Sanjay Mukherjee, Pandit Tejendra Narayan Majumdar, Pandit Sanjeev Abhyankar, Pandit Samar Saha, Pandit Tanmoy Bose and Namami Karmakar among others.

Namami Karmakar, a disciple of Pt Sanjoy Banerjee, took the musical journey forward. The night came to an end with the performance of Pt Sanjeev Abhyankar, a disciple of Pt Yashraj.