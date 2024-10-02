Pandal hopping made easier with city’s extensive Metro network

Kolkata: The city of joy, Kolkata, is set to host nearly 3,000 Durga Puja celebrations this year, with many of the popular community Pujas conveniently accessible via the city’s extensive Metro network. Puja enthusiasts can travel seamlessly across the city, including through the under-river Metro, to visit these vibrant festivities.



For north and central Kolkata, pandal hopping can start from Dakshineswar and Noapara, allowing visitors to explore nearby famous Pujas. From Dum Dum Station, enthusiasts can visit Sinthee Sarbojanin, 14 Palli. Belgachia Station provides access to Tala Pratyay, Tala Park, Dum Dum Park Bharat Chakra, Dum Dum Park Tarun Dal, Yubak Brinda, Netaji Sporting, Sreebhumi and Laketown Association.

From Shyambazar, famous Pujas such as Bagbazar Sarbojanin, Jagat Mukherjee Park, Friends Union, and Shyam Square are easily accessible. North Kolkata’s renowned Pujas near Sovabazar Sutanuti Station include Ahiritola, Beniatola, Kumartuli Sarbojanin and Kumartuli Park. Other notable Pujas like Sovabazar Rajbari, Hatibagan Nabin Pally, Nalin Sarkar, Sikder Bagan, Gouribari, Telenga Bagan, Kashi Bose Lane and Karbagan can be visited with a short walk from this station.

The area around Girish Park Metro Station features several options, including Simla Byayam Samity, Pathuriaghata Pancher Pally, Chatlabagan and 37 Palli. By alighting at MG Road Metro Station, visitors can reach Mohammad Ali Park, Sealdah Athletix and College Square, with a bit of walking leading to Chorbagan Sarbojanin. Central Metro Station offers access to Santosh Mitra Square and Lebutala Park, the latter also reachable from Sealdah Metro Station. Subodh Mallick Square and Taltala Sarbojanin can be visited from Chandni Chowk Metro Station. It should be noted that many Pujas at North and Central Kolkata can be accessible from several Metro stations. In South Kolkata, pandal hopping can start at Netaji Bhavan, where several nearby Pujas, including Bhawanipur Durgotsab, Padmapukur Barowari Samiti, 75 Pally, 68 Pally, 76 Pally and Agradut Udayan Sangha, await. A short walk from Jatin Das Park takes visitors to the iconic Bhawanipur Maddox Square. Additionally, 23 Pally and Bakul Bagan Sarbojanin Puja can be visited from this Metro station.

Kalighat Metro Station provides access to prominent pandals such as Badamtala Ashar Sangha, Chetla Agrani, Deshapriya Park, Singhi Park, Hindusthan Park, and Ekdalia Evergreen, while the next station, Rabindra Sarovar, leads to Mudiali, Shiv Mandir and Suruchi Sangha’s puja pandal. Pujas near Mahanayak Uttam Kumar (Tollygunge) include Haridevpur Ajay Sanghati, Barisha Club and Barisha Udayan Sangha. For Naktala Udayan Sangha, travellers should alight at Gitanjali Metro Station. The Kolkata Metro Railway has announced night-long services between Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhash (New Garia) on October 10-11, running until 4 am. Additionally, from October 7-9 and on October 12, Metro services will operate until midnight.

This year, access to Kolkata from Howrah has been streamlined with the activation of the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade stretch of the Green Line in March. Visitors from Howrah can use the East-West Metro corridor to reach Esplanade, from where they can connect to the Blue Line for further travel. Metro services on this stretch will run until 9:54 pm from October 7-9 and until 1:45 am on October 10-11.

Moreover, travellers from Saltlake Sector V can reach Sealdah via another stretch of the Green Line. This route also allows access to famous pujas in Salt Lake, with the FD Block Durga Puja pandal accessible from City Centre Metro Station and Ak, BJ and AJ block Puja accessible from Karunamoyee Station. The Saltlake Sector V-Sealdah stretch will have services available from October 7 to 11, but there will be no services on October 12.