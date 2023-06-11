Panchayats dept to set up skill training centre in Siliguri dist

SILIGURI: With the aim of generating employment, the Panchayat and Rural Development department will build a training centre in the Shiv Mandir area in Siliguri. In this training centre, youth and women will be provided training on handcrafts, tailoring, education and computer applications.



The department has already chosen a land in Shishabari area in Shiv Mandir under Matigara Gram Panchayat. Recently, S Ponnambalam, District Magistrate (DM) of Darjeeling; Arun Ghosh, the Sabhadhipati of Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad; BDO of Matigara; Land and Land Revenue Officer and Pradhan of Atharokhai Gram Panchayat had visited the land. After a few days, the evaluation of this work will begin.

Sushanta Ghosh, vice-president of Matigara Panchayat Samiti said: “Panchayat Samiti owns a considerable amount of land in Shishabari area of Shiv Mandir under Matigara block. We will use that land to set up the centre. Trainings will be given to the youths and women on various government projects under the Panchayat and Rural Development department. It will help in employment generation.”

About 25 acres of land will be used to set up the centre. Earlier, Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority’s Solid Waste Management project was supposed to be set up on this land but it didn’t work out. Eventually, the department decided to set up the centre on this land. To avoid encroachment, the land will be enclosed by a boundary wall.