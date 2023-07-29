Panchayats dept directs DMs to take steps for holding meet

Kolkata: Panchayats and Rural Development Department has directed all the DMs to take necessary steps for holding the first meeting immediately after the constitution of Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samitis and Zilla Parishads.



The gazette notification was published allowing the holding of meetings with each newly constituted body. The Commissioner of Panchayats and Rural Development has been empowered by the state government to constitute Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samitis and Zilla Parishads within Bengal by publishing notifications in the official gazette showing names of the newly-elected members. Notifications with respect to the Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samitis and Zilla Parishad have already been issued by the Commissioner of Panchayats and Rural Development and they have already been published.

“In order to expedite the steps to facilitate holding of the first meeting of the newly constituted Panchayats, you may arrange to collect copies of the notifications through an authorized representative from the office of the Commissioner of Panchayats and Rural Development,” reads an order issued by the Panchayat and Rural Development department.

Under the provisions of the West Bengal Panchayat (Constitution) Rules, 1975, as amended, the first meeting of each of the Gram Panchayats/Panchayat Samitis/Zilla Parishads with newly elected members should be called within 21 days from the date of publication of the notification unless further time is allowed by the DMs or the District Panchayat Election Officer for reasons to be recorded by them.

The state government has decided that the dates for the first meeting of all the three-tier Panchayat bodies, subject to minor modifications to suit the local needs, may be fixed within August 16. The department recommended certain points which may be taken into consideration while conducting the first meeting of each of the Panchayat bodies. The order also added that the members should be requested to bring with them the certificate of election along with one identity proof for production before the Presiding Officer to facilitate identification of the members.

If a member proposes to contest an office reserved for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes or Backward Classes, she/he should bring such certificate issued in her/his favour unless she or he has already contested from a seat reserved for that specified category of Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes or Backward Classes.