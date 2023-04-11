Panchayat Samity to launch tree houses at Budge Budge to promote tourism

KOLKATA: In a major stride towards the promotion of tourism at the Prakritir Paathsala (nature’s school) Biodiversity Park at Paita area under Budge Budge II block in South 24-Parganas, the Panchayat Samity is all set to introduce tree houses for lodging of tourists and enjoy nature’s bounty.



“We have built two treehouses consisting of four rooms with air conditioning facilities and all modern amenities,“ Nabakumar Das, BDO, Budge Budge II said.

A wasteland spanning 8 bighas has been turned into a green heaven. The main attractions of the spot are a variety of uncommon trees which are a rarity in the city, the presence of a plethora of colourful butterflies and the sweet twitter of the birds.

The waterbody inside the park has boating facilities and fishing activities are also allowed in it.

There is also an open venue for holding cultural programmes and facilities of a restaurant which offers

delicious food.

“The footfall at the Prakritir Paathsala located at the bordering area of Rania and Bojapali Panchayat that was unveiled a few years back has been quite encouraging. So, we decided to introduce comfortable lodging facilities to woo more tourists,” a senior official of the local BDO office said.

The cost for a night stay for two at the tree house will be Rs 2,100 for each of the rooms. The new tourist destination is situated far from the madding crowd amidst echoing greens. It will surely rejuvenate the exhausted mind.

Suktisita Bhattacharjee, Special Secretary of Panchayats and Rural Development department along with Anirban Roy, senior scientist and Research Officer of West Bengal Biodiversity Board are scheduled to be present at the inauguration of the tree house on Wednesday.