Panchayat Pradhan turns labourer to build road

BALURGHAT: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) Panchayat Pradhan of South Dinajpur’s Bhatpara Gram Panchayat has set an example before others for carrying out the construction work of a road as a labourer himself. The road construction work has been taken up by the district administration under Rastashree-Pathashree project.



Mukul Murmu, Panchayat Pradhan of Bhatpara, was seen constructing the road by taking a trowel in his hand and at the same time supervising the project recently.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the Rastashree-Pathashree project for construction and renovation of rural roads in the state. In South Dinajpur also, the work for the same project has been going on.Murmu is now busy constructing a concrete road of about 1.200 km from Deptical junction in Khaliapara area to Suhen Pahan’s house. The residents of the area are happy as the Pradhan of Bhatpara Panchayat has started the construction work fulfilling the long-standing demand of the local people.

Murmu is a resident of the same area and said that being a labourer, road construction work and maintenance is not a

difficult task for him. He has also appealed to the locals to oversee the construction work carefully. Speaking about his role as a GP Pradhan, he said: “I am here to serve the people and their welfare is always my priority. As a public representative, it is my duty to work for the betterment.” Murmu has been true to his words. His actions definitely follow suit.

To improve and modernise the communication system in rural areas, work on the RastashreePathashree project has started with the state government’s own funds.

The road will facilitate transportation to various government offices, schools, markets, hospitals, health centres and ICDS centres.