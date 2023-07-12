‘Panchayat polls were semi-finals, LS will be the final’

Siliguri: Following a thumping victory in the rural polls in the North Bengal districts, TMC is now focusing on the upcoming Lok Sabha election slated for 2024.



“The Panchayat polls were the semi-finals, the final will be the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. In the Lok Sabha election, TMC’s flag will fly high in the North Bengal districts,” said TMC leader Rajib Banerjee on Wednesday.

He along with Papia Ghosh, president of Darjeeling district Trinamool Congress (plains) addressed the media. “Everything was peaceful from the submission of nomination papers to the declaration of results here. The way people voted spontaneously was proof that BJP’s victory chariot has stopped and Mamata Banerjee’s twin flowers are blooming in North Bengal districts,” stated Rajib.

“BJP had won in many places of North Bengal earlier. But the Mamata Banerjee-led government’s welfare projects and Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Nabajowar’ campaign

built a bridge between the tribal brothers, sisters, tea garden workers and the Trinamool Congress. The result reflected in the ballot boxes,” he added.