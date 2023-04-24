Panchayat polls: Trinamool forms Central Election Committee

kolkata: In a bid to oversee the secret ballot process that is to be held under Trinamool Congress’s ‘Grambanglar Motamot’ initiative, as part of its ‘Trinamool-a-Naba Jowar’ campaign, the party has formed an Independent Central Election Committee



In an issued statement, the TMC shared that under the guidance of the Chairperson of the party, Mamata Banerjee, an Independent Central Election Committee has been formed within the party to oversee the referendum process.

It is learnt that the Central Election Committee will ensure free and fair conduct of the referendum. The committee’s responsibilities include presiding over the entire process, preparation of electoral rolls of the relevant party stakeholders within each district, and appointment of Election In-Charge and Co In-charge at every Gram Panchayat to oversee the on-ground execution.

Further, this Central Election Committee will be divided into a State Election Committee (SEC) and a Zonal Election Committee (ZEC).

The SEC, which will consist of 22 members, shall oversee the entire referendum process. Each ZEC will comprise about 6-10 members who will assist in the operationalisation of the referendum process, said the party.

Some of the names among the 22 SEC members are Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas, Jyotipriya Mullick, Subrata Bakshi, Manas Bhunia, Sovanderb Chattopadhyay, Swapan Debnath, among others.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will leave for Cooch Behar on 24 April to start the campaign on 25 April.

The campaign aims to cover 60000 rural booths in Bengal. Abhishek has highlighted that one of the main intentions behind this campaign is also to ensure peaceful polls and decentralisation of power.

He said that no one will be able to exercise their political clout to become a candidate in the panchayat polls.

“It is the people who will choose their candidates and accordingly the party’s top leaders will decide about giving tickets” he pointed out.