Panchayat polls: Security beefed up in S Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: Security of the South Dinajpur district has been tightened to ensure free and fair polls. Eight companies of Central force reached South Dinajpur as per instruction of the State Election Commission (SEC).



According to an official source, an adequate number of Central force personnel have been deployed in Distribution/Receiving Centres and polling stations.

A high alert has been sounded for the 11 sensitive check posts of the district covering Hili, Raghunathpur, Patiram, Gangarampur, Rampur, Tapan and Buniadpur. Strict vigil is being maintained at bus depots, railway platforms and public places. Passengers travelling in long-distance buses and trains are being checked and interrogated thoroughly.

Rahul De, Superintendent of Police, South Dinajpur said: “The polling personnel, including presiding officers, first polling officers and other staff, have already been sent to all 1,223 polling stations for taking poll of all 21 Zilla Parishad seats, 189 Panchayat Samiti seats and 1,308 Gram Panchayat seats.”

District Panchayat Election Officer Bijin Krishna said: “Around 6,000 polling personnel are being deployed for the rural poll in South Dinajpur. We are confident to ensure a free and fair poll in South Dinajpur. Voters need not worry to exercise their democratic right on Saturday as the entire security of the district has been tightened.”

In South Dinajpur, as many as 11,57,717 electors will exercise their right on Saturday. Of them, there are 5,93,271 male voters, 5,64,407 female voters and 39 transgender voters. The district has 142 sectors covering all eight Distribution/Receiving Centres.