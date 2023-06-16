Panchayat polls: Record 2.36L nominations filed till June 15

Kolkata: A record 2.36 lakh nominations have been filed in the Panchayat elections till June 15, which was the last scheduled date for filing nominations.



However, according to officials in the state Election Commission, the number will rise further as the poll body late on Thursday (June 15) extended the date of filing nominations only for Shiskha Bandhus and voluntary resource persons under the Education department under the instructions of Calcutta High Court.

The nomination details of the SEC revealed that TMC has submitted 11,930 more nominations than the total number of seats in the three-tier Panchayat system. The vote is scheduled to be held in 73,887 seats but TMC has filed nominations in 85,817 seats.

In ZP, BJP has also filed nominations for more than the earmarked seats. While the number of seats in ZP is 928, BJP has filed 1,058 nominations. TMC has filed 1,079 nominations in ZP.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday morning also extended the time of filing nominations of 60 BJP candidates from the Basirhat area.

Trinamool has filed the highest number of nominations— 85,817 followed by BJP which has filed 56,321 nominations and CPI(M) with 48,646 nominations. Congress has filed 17,750 nominations while Others have filed 9,668 nominations. AAP has filed 13 nominations that include 4 in Panchayat Samiti (PS) and 9 in Gram Panchayat (GP).

The ruling party has filed 73,211 nominations in GP, 11,527 in PS and 1079 in Zilla Parishad (ZP). BJP has filed 46,381 nominations in GP, 8,882 in PS and 1,058 in ZP.

Until June 13 (Tuesday) Trinamool had filed 9,328 nominations which indicates that nearly 76,500 nominations were filed by the TMC in the last two days.

In the 2018 Panchayat polls, out of 825 seats in ZP voting was held in 621 seats. Out of 9,217 PS, 6,119 constituencies witnessed polls while in GPs 31,789 out of 48,650 had polls. About 34.2 per cent of seats were uncontested.

Scrutiny of nominations will be held on June 17, last date for withdrawal of candidature is June 20, and polls on July 8 in a single phase.