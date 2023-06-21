Panchayat polls: ‘New vehicles to be used to ferry officials’

KOLKATA: After complaints have been lodged regarding the use of old vehicles for ferrying poll officers during the poll duty, this year all new vehicles have been requisitioned for the polling officers.



Senior officials of the state election commission said that this year we have given a requisition for all new vehicles as it is often difficult to use old vehicles as we have experienced that previously old vehicles often break down due to poor maintenance and poll officers have to face the wrath during their duty hours.

A senior official of the state government said: “ We have asked for 800 new vehicles which will be used during the polls. Not only the poll officers but also various officers who will help the presiding officers and poll officers will also use the new vehicles for their official work.”

Senior officials of the state transport department said that this year we have planned to use 900 vehicles for the upcoming Panchayat election. This will include 284 buses and the rest are cars.