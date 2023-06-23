Panchayat polls: Malda to have at least 150 ‘Pink Booths’

MALDA: Malda is set to have approximately 150 Pink Booths, polling stations managed by female polling personnel, for the upcoming Panchayat elections on 8 July.



This decision comes in response to the instructions of the State Election Commission to address any shortage of polling personnel. The district election cell confirmed that there will be 10 female-run booths in each of the 15 Blocks of the district.

The State Election Commission has issued guidelines for the use of women workers in polling work to address the shortage of poll workers. In the past, women-run booths were established for Assembly elections, but such booths were not present during earlier Panchayat elections. However, this time, at least ten women-run booths, also known as ‘Pink Booths’, will be set up in important areas of each Block.

These booths will not be located in sensitive areas. Approximately 1,000 women poll workers are required for these booths. Government employees, school teachers and college professors will be called upon to fulfil this need. The District Election Cell is currently issuing letters for training purposes. Female security personnel will protect these women workers, with additional male security personnel surrounding the booths.

On June 17, the additional Secretary of the State Election Commission issued a directive to the District Magistrate of Murshidabad and all other District Magistrates in the state, highlighting the shortage of poll workers and instructing them to utilize women poll workers if necessary.

However, the guidelines did not specify the number of women-run booths in each district, as it varies based on the specific requirements of different districts.

In the case of Malda, the district election office decided to establish ten women-managed booths in each block. The female polling personnel will be provided safe accommodations before the polling day and will be dispatched to their respective booths well in advance (before the start of voting). Proper hygiene arrangements will be made for their accommodation.