‘Panchayat polls in the Hills a reestablishment of rights’

darjeeling: Anit Thapa, Chief Executive, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) has dubbed the forthcoming Panchayat elections in the Hills “historic.” On Sunday, Thapa held a meeting with Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Pradip Mazumdar at the State Guest House in Siliguri.



“Panchayat election is being held in the GTA area after 20 years. We feel that the Panchayat election in the Hills is historic. It is a reestablishment of our rights as citizens of India after 20 long years,” stated Thapa.

Thapa stated: “Going along with mainstream India is our true identity and Panchayat election is the right step in that direction.” The GTA further stated that he has apprised the Panchayat Minister about the current situation in the Hills. “We have also discussed alternative means of income for the Hills. Horticulture is one such important avenue for the Hills. He is the Minister in charge of horticulture also,” added Thapa.

Minister Mazumdar stated that two tier Panchayat elections will be held in the Hills. “The GTA Chief has also submitted a memorandum. I have assured them that we will look into their demands on returning to Kolkata.”

In the Darjeeling Hills the last Panchayat election was held in the year 2000 with the then GNLF party under Subash Ghising objecting to Panchayat elections in 2005 alleging that the Panchayat was diluting the powers of the Darjeeling Gorkha Hill Council (DGHC.) Since then Panchayat elections have not been held in the Hills.

Incidentally with the formation of the DGHC in 1988, the three tier Panchayat system prevalent throughout the country was replaced by a two tier system in the Darjeeling Hills by amending the Indian Constitution in 1992. For reinstating the three tier Panchayat in the GTA area, the constitution has to be re-amended.