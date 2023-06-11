Panchayat polls: Cops start route march to instill confidence among voters in South Dinajpur

balurghat: Ahead of the Panchayat polls, teams of police personnel started route-march and confidence building drive among voters in different parts of South Dinajpur district. The poll is slated on July 8 as per the decision of the State Election Commission.



“Having a target for a glitch-free poll process for the region, the police personnel have started route-march and NAKA checking in different parts of the district as part of area domination and confidence building measures among people,” said Superintendent of Police of South Dinajpur Rahul De.

According to him, the concerned department of police force has initiated measures in developing area domination and confidence building measures among people.

“We have started route-march and NAKA checking in all sensitive areas. We have targeted to pacify tension there where the personnel have been directed to take special attention. They will interact with the common people and concentrate on objections if any and initiate measures instant for solution,” he said.

He said the police officers have chalked out a separate blueprint and mapping regarding the matter of NAKA checking and route-march.