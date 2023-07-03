Panchayat polls: ‘Centre confirms to send additional 485 companies of forces’

Kolkata: The Home Ministry will be sending an additional 485 companies of Central armed forces to Bengal for the Panchayat polls slated to be held on July 8, stated the State Election Commission. The counting of results is likely to take place on July 11.

Out of the 485 companies of forces that has been sanctioned by the Centre on Monday, 323 companies will be entirely Central Paramilitary forces that includes 100 companies of BSF, 73 companies of CRPF, 40 of CISF, 30 each of RPF and ITBP and 50 from SSB.

The rest 162 companies will consist of specialised police forces from Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Tripura, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Chattisgarh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Karnataka, Gujarat, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

As many as 65,000 state police force and another 15,000 police force from Kolkata Police will also be available with the Commission for the elections. Some companies of specialised forces will also be provided by the state government.