Panchayat polls cast a shadow on South Dinajpur kitchens

BALURGHAT: The forthcoming Panchayat election has cast a shadow on the kitchens of South Dinajpur district. The price of poultry chicken has shot up with anticipation of a further hike as poll dates come nearer. In the markets of South Dinajpur district, the price has already increased by Rs 50-70 per kg.



A few days ago, the price of one kg of poultry chicken was Rs 180 per kg. At present the price has touched Rs 250 per kg. Traders claim that the price will increase further before polls.

Past experiences reveal that as the polls approach, different political parties organise feasts in rural areas. According to a source, poultry chicken is a hot favourite among candidates and poll managers owing to its reasonable price over mutton.

“This time the situation is different. As there is only 16 to 17 days left before the rural polls, the price has gone up. Now it is a headache for the poll managers as they are finding it difficult to organize village feasts within the budget,” said a source.

Saikat Ranjan Das, Secretary of South Dinajpur District Poultry Traders Association, said that this time mainly due to the heat wave, chickens died in large numbers sparking a deficit in supply. “There is a huge demand for poultry chicken during polls. It is not possible to meet the demand due to the abnormal price hike. This price is expected to increase further in the future,” he added.