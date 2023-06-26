Panchayat polls: Alipurduar gears up for Abhishek’s rally on July 1

Alipurduar: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who is slated to commence his Panchayat poll campaign on June 27, is scheduled to hold a public meeting in Alipurduar on July 1.



Abhishek, during the Nabajowar campaign, had closely assessed the district and is now giving it special attention, felt local TMC leaders.

He had visited the district twice and held party programmes in May and he is once again returning to hold a public meeting ahead of the Panchayat elections.

The meeting will take place at Five Miles in Falakata. Trinamool workers and supporters from 64 Gram Panchayats across 6 blocks of the district, as well as 64 tea gardens, will be present at the meeting.

As the Panchayat polls approach, party leaders at all levels are keen to hear the message Abhishek Banerjee conveys to party workers and the voters.

It has been learnt that after the massive success of the Jana Sanjog Yatra as part of the party’s Nabajowar campaign, which covered most districts, Trinamool Congress national general secretary is scheduled to begin his Panchayat election campaigns on Tuesday, June 27, starting from Krishnaganj in Nadia.

He will conduct a series of roadshows and public meetings across the state. His final campaign will be on July 5, when he will be in East Burdwan, holding a public meeting at Kalna and a roadshow at Pandua.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee held a public meeting in Cooch Behar on Monday, and she will hold another public meeting in the Jalpaiguri district on Tuesday. Leaders from the Alipurduar district will be present there.

According to party sources, after the Falakata meeting on July 1, Abhishek Banerjee will hold another public meeting in South Dinajpur.

On Sunday, district president Prakash Chik Baraik and other leaders visited the designated venue, Guppu Memorial School ground in Falakata, to make preparations for the meeting.

Prakash said: “There will be a large gathering at the public meeting on July 1. We have already begun preparations. Our national general secretary has a special focus on the Alipurduar district. Abhishek visited Baburhat in Alipurduar on May 8 to attend a party programme. Then on May 28, he attended the Nabajowar campaign. He has always received immense support and love from the people of the Alipurduar district. This time will be no different. During his previous party meetings, Abhishek conveyed a consistent message of seeking people’s support and ensuring victory in the elections. We are proceeding with the Panchayat elections accordingly.”