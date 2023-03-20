Panchayat polls: Abhishek to hold rallies in several districts

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will hold rallies in various districts of Bengal to further strengthen the party’s organisation ahead of the Panchayat elections.



Banerjee who is a youth icon will be visiting various places where the ruling TMC’s performance in the last Assembly and Lok Sabha elections was not good.

According to sources within TMC, Banerjee will boost the morale of his party workers in various districts, especially in the areas where the ruling party’s organisation has been comparatively weak.

An internal survey within the party revealed that in some places, the organisation needs to be revamped.

Trinamool Congress’ performance went down in places like Alipurduar, Bankura and Arambagh. The result was not up to the mark in those areas with respect to Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Trinamool lost the Arambagh assembly constituency in the Assembly elections in 2021. Sources in the party said that Banerjee will start his first campaigns from these areas where Trinamool Congress’ performance was not up to

the mark.

If everything goes per plan, Banerjee will visit Alipurduar on April 8, Bankura on April 12, East Burdwan on April 17, North Dinajpur on April 20 and Arambagh on April 29.

Incidentally, Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) and Trinamool Youth Congress (TMYC) will also hold a joint meeting at Dharmatala on March 29. The event will be organised at Sahid Minar where Trinamool Congress national general secretary will be the key speaker.

Ahead of the forthcoming Panchayat elections, the ruling Trinamool Congress is going to mobilize its youth forces. Banerjee may spell out some strategies to fight against the BJP.

The joint meeting of the two separate wings of the ruling Trinamool Congress will be a common platform for Banerjee to raise his protest against the BJP-led Centre. On August 28 every year, a programme is organised at Dharmatala on the occasion of the foundation day of TMCP while Trinamool Youth Congress organises the grand event on July 21 every year to observe Martyrs’ Day.

Banerjee on several occasions had lashed out at the Centre for various policy issues. He accused the Centre of not clearing dues of the state government.

Banerjee on repeated occasions said that post the 2021 defeat, the BJP-led Central government has “resorted to political vendetta and has blocked our rightful dues”.