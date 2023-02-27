Panchayat polls: Abhishek to hold public meeting in Alipurduar on March 11

alipurduar: Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will visit Alipurduar in the second week of March to campaign for the upcoming Panchayat elections here. He will hold a public meeting at Baburhat playground of Alipurduar-1 block on March 11.



District Trinamool president Prakash Chikbaraik said: “I am hopeful that lakhs of people will gather at the meeting. The district Trinamool leaders are preparing for the mega event. The venue for the meeting has been selected.”

District Trinamool president Prakash Chikbaraik, Alipurduar MLA Suman Kanjilal, Mridul Goswami including the Trinamool leadership of Block No. 1 also performed ‘Khuti Puja’ at Baburhat, the venue of the meeting..

The TMC has been concentrating on the tea belt, gnawing steadily on BJP’s support base. The TMC-led state government has come up with a number of projects and welfare schemes aimed at the tea garden workers. Crèches and heath centres are being built in tea gardens. Houses are being built for tea garden workers under the Cha Shundari project. Landless tea garden workers are also being given land documents (Pattas.)

Recently, Alipurduar MLA Suman Kanjilal had left the BJP and joined TMC in the first week of February.TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had handed over the party flag to him in Kolkata. With Kanjilal on his side, Banerjee would definitely try to rout the saffron brigade. Other local leaders could also cross over from the BJP to the TMC.

Political observers claim that this meeting is of immense importance for the upcoming polls. The party has stressed on the need to give special attention to the party organisation and also giving ear to grievances of the masses.