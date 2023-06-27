Panchayat polls: Abhishek to campaign in Malda

Malda: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to hold a meeting in Sujapur in Kaliachak as part of his campaign trail for the upcoming Panchayat polls.



The place once known as a Congress bastion now has a Trinamool MLA. The Congress is also pulling up their socks in an attempt to recover their grip.

On July 2, Abhishek will attend the campaign programme for Trinamool candidates in Sujapur and a public meeting will be held at Hatimari ground in Sujapur.

Abdur Rahim Boxi, Malda district president of Trinamool, said: “Abhishek Banerjee will stay at a private hotel in Narayanpur in Malda after completing the Kushmandi campaign programme on July 1 afternoon. The next day at noon, he will move to Hatimari in Sujapur by a copter. There will be a meeting with three blocks of Kaliachak and English Bazar Trinamool workers and supporters. There he will campaign for Trinamool candidates for the three-tier Panchayat elections. Then he will leave Malda for Murshidabad on the same day.”

Some of the Trinamool leaders have defected in Malda on the heels of the Panchayat elections. The leader of the minority cell of the party held a press conference and resigned.

Even the TMC’s district secretary Nazrul Islam has left the party. The Congress leadership is quite energised by this situation. Abu Hashem Khan Chowdhury, District president of Congress, is optimistic about the party’s results in this year’s Panchayat elections and resurrecting the Ghanikhan magic in Malda this Panchayat election.

Abhishek is campaigning in Malda to put things back on track for the Trinamool, opine political pundits.

Isha Khan Chowdhury was once elected from Sujapur. In the last Assembly elections, Mamata Banerjee stormed into Malda and Isha lost Sujapur in the Assembly elections of 2021.

The ruling party is not willing to leave an inch in Malda. Trinamool believes that Sujapur will remain with them, relying on several development projects of the state. Abhishek Banerjee plans to win the hearts of the people of Sujapur in such an atmosphere.