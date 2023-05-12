Panchayat polls a litmus test to check loyalty of TMC workers

Kolkata: With Opposition parties in the state concluding that the recent reports of defection from Trinamool Congress in the districts ahead of the Panchayat election indicate its downfall, TMC has termed it as “good riddance” and feels it is the right time for the dedicated workers to prove their loyalty and show the other parties their place.

Lately, reports of defection of TMC workers have surfaced from several districts, including Murshidabad and Birbhum, among others. This development comes at a time when the party has been engaged in the ‘Trinamool-a-Naba Jowar’ campaign that has already crossed 2000 km, witnessing massive footfall.

Party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said if the defections are being viewed by the Opposition as the alleged downfall of TMC then it ought to be recalled that the CPI(M) got zero seats in the 2021 Assembly elections while the Congress managed to bag just one and that too after winning the Sagardighi bypolls. For BJP, he said despite the saffron brigade’s “tireless” efforts to portray TMC in a bad light, its own party members are defecting to TMC and the Assembly elections have shown a clear mandate as to who the people want as their state government.

Ghosh further added that recently certain members of TMC may have been giving dissenting views to news channels but such people had been harbouring animosity because the party has clipped their wings. “The party regards this as good riddance since there were certain people who were pursuing cynical ambitions despite taking all advantages of being in the party. The results of the Assembly elections are proof that people are with Trinamool Congress,” he opined. Further, he added that now is the time for the party’s dedicated workers to prove their loyalty since the Panchayat polls are knocking on the door. “This is the time that our workers should take it up as a challenge to show that it is TMC that has been looking after people’s needs. Trinamool functions best when it is challenged.”

Commenting on whether he thinks TMC is insulated from all wrongs, he said of course there are drawbacks but in totality, the party has been able to deliver and that is apparent from the overwhelming support of the people. “During the present campaign, massive footfalls in Abhishek Banerjee’s rally are indicative of how we still enjoy a majority.”

Recently, Abhishek too has said the party is keeping a strict vigil on its Panchayat leaders and will carry out assessments and evaluations of the work done in Gram Panchayats every three months in days to come. He added that complaints have reached the party that some of the Panchayat pradhans concerned have lost all communication with the people. “Voters do not get to find them in times of need. People ring them up without any response and even after waiting outside their houses for hours, these Panchayat pradhans do not care to meet them. There is no place for such people in the party. This position should be reserved for leaders who want to work for the people and not misuse their positions”.