Panchayat office gets solar power system

In a bid to reduce electricity consumption, South Dinajpur’s Samjia Gram Panchayat (SGP) of Kumarganj block installed its own solar power system on the roof of the office, guiding the other GPs of this district in saving the electricity bills..

According to an official source, there are 64 GPs in eight blocks of this district while the Trinamool Congress-run SGP is one of the eight GPs in Kumarganj block.

“Samjia Gram Panchayat office had to spend huge electricity bills over the past couple of years due to excessive electricity consumption. Apart from the office electricity bills, street lights in various areas of this Panchayat incurred huge financial expenses every month. Electricity bill of at least Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000 per month was quite common for the office authority,” said the source.