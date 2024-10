Siliguri: The body of a Panchayat member of the Ghosh Pukur Gram Panchayat was found hanging in his house in the Ghoshpukur area on Thursday morning. The deceased has been identified as Sanjeeb Roy, a Trinamool leader from the area.

The police from the Ghoshpukur Outpost reached the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem at North Bengal

Medical College and Hospital. The police have started an investigation into the incident.