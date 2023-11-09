Panchayat member assaulted

Siliguri: Vishwa Biswas, a member of Panchayat was allegedly beaten up by miscreants when he went to shut down a hotel after receiving complaints of illegal activities which were going on there. The incident occurred near to National Highway No. 31 in Dhamnagach area of Ghoshpukur in Phansidewa block. Local women vandalised the hotel on Thursday in anger.



Allegedly, illegal activities like prostitution racket and illegal business of liquor had been going on at Majumder Hotel and Lodge for a long time.

On Wednesday night too, such illegal activities were going on. After getting the news, local Panchayat member Vishwa Biswas went to the hotel at night and tried to shut down the hotel. People inside the hotel allegedly beat him up. He somehow saved himself and later lodged a written complaint with Phansidewa Police. Meanwhile, on Thursday, police went to the spot and recovered a huge quantity of illegal liquor from the hotel.

However, since the incident, the staff, including the owner of the hotel, are absconding.

“I have lodged a written complaint with the police. But such activities are intolerable. Police will surely take strict action against such activities,” said Viswa Biswas.