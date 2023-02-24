Panchayat elections to be held in 63,229 seats

Kolkata: Panchayat elections will be conducted in 63,229 seats across Bengal in the three layers of Panchayat system while the number of voters has increased by more than 58 lakh this year compared to the figure recorded in 2018 when the elections were held for the last time.



The State Election Commission may be using ballot boxes with special QR codes in the rural civic body polls for the first time this year. Sources said each polling booth will have four ballot boxes — one big-size box for Panchayat Samiti tier, one medium-size box for village Panchayat and two small-size boxes for Zilla Parishad tier. Each ballot box will have a unique QR code having the tier-wise, booth-wise and district-wise details.

Sources in the State Election Commission added that notification for the forthcoming Panchayat elections will be published in the third week of March.

The election is expected to happen by the end of April. The State Election Commission on Thursday released the draft voters’ list for the Panchayat polls. A total of 5,66,86,119 voters will exercise their franchise in the forthcoming elections in the state. In 2019, the figure was recorded at 5,08,35,002. The number has gone up by 58,51,117 which is a 11 per cent rise in the number of voters. The final voters’ list will be released on March 10 and the dates for polls and counting will also be announced later, sources said.

Incidentally, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in the state on January 5 published the final photo of electoral roll of Bengal. The number of total electors on the final publication stands at 7,52,08,377.

The number has been increased from what remained at 7,42,88,233 on the draft publication. As per the CEO’s publication of the voters’ list in Bengal, the number of male electors as per the final publication remained at 3,82,36,507 whereas in case of female voters, the figure stood at 3,69,70,071. The number of third gender elector was registered at 1,799.