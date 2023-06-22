Panchayat elections: TMC to soon publish pool manifesto

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) will soon publish an election manifesto in the districts giving a detailed account on the area-based development projects carried out by the state government.



Feedback received from the people during the Trinamool-e Nabajowar mass outreach campaign will be kept under consideration while chalking out the manifesto.

The election manifesto will also be based on the realisation of the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee during his prolonged campaign across the length and breadth of the state for nearly two months. The six-member election committee will prepare and publish the manifesto in the districts in the next few days.

According to sources, the manifesto which will be delivered to the districts will contain the development projects carried out for the people and communities in the panchayat areas.

How the state local Panchayat along with the state government conducted various social schemes and development projects in the locality will also be highlighted in the manifesto. How the people in the villages are reaping the benefits of the host of social schemes run by the state government will also find a mention in the manifesto.

Every specific area in all the districts which are under the jurisdiction of the forthcoming Panchayat elections will be given utmost importance while preparing the election manifesto. The local issues and the requirements of the people and the community in specific areas will be given utmost importance while making the manifesto. Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee during a recent meeting at her residence in Kalighat discussed several aspects relating to Panchayat elections, and campaign strategy.

She gave specific guidelines in this regard as well. Trinamool Congress leaders during their election campaign will highlight the state government projects and the social schemes which have made a huge difference to the lives of people.

The Centre’s step-motherly attitude by not clearing state government dues under various schemes will also be highlighted by the leaders during their campaign.