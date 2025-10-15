Panchayat chief alleges murder conspiracy

Malda: Political tension continues to grip Malda as two separate developments have thrown the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) into serious concern. In one case, a woman Panchayat chief and close aide of state Minister Sabina Yeasmin has alleged a murder conspiracy against her by a faction within the party.

In another, the widow of slain TMC leader Dulal Sarkar has publicly criticised her party colleagues for allegedly aiding her husband’s killers.

Shamsun Nehar, the TMC Panchayat chief of Rathbari under Kaliachak Block II, claimed at a Press conference that she fears being murdered by her own party members. “I am under constant threat. A section within my own party wants to eliminate me,” she alleged. According to Nehar, the trouble began after seven Congress members joined TMC, following which “cut-money” practices over government housing schemes became rampant. “When I protested against illegal commissions being taken for Awas Yojana houses, they attacked my husband with iron rods inside the Panchayat office,” she said.

Meanwhile, another controversy erupted in Old Malda when Chaitali Ghosh Sarkar, wife of slain TMC leader Dulal Sarkar, openly criticised a section of party leaders during a public event. mpost