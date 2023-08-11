Panchayat board formation: ISF clashes with police at Furfura

Kolkata: Clashes broke out at the Furfura Sharif in the Hooghly district between the workers of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) and the police.



Reports of bombing and brick batting surfaced from the area. The assistant superintendent of police (ASP) is reportedly injured in the clash. The police had to fire tear gas shells to disperse the mob and control the situation. Out of 29 Panchayat seats in Furfura, Trinamool is learnt to have bagged 24 of them.

The alliance of CPI(M) and ISF bagged five seats. Disturbance in the area began on Wednesday night and soon escalated on Thursday. Bombs were hurled throughout the night in the area, forcing residents indoors.

TMC’s Zilla Parishad member Shamim Ahmed said that some miscreants are creating havoc in the area and that the ISF leader Naushad Siddiqui is leading them. Trinamool Congress has accused the ISF of deliberately creating violence and an atmosphere of fear to stall the process of board formation.