Panchasayar: Teen dies unnatural death

Kolkata: In a mysterious circumstance, a 17-year-old boy died an unnatural death after he fell on the ground from the roof of a 21-storied building at a housing complex in Panchasayar area on Friday.

According to sources, around 2:40 pm, a security personnel heard a sound of something heavy falling. On reaching the spot, the security personnel and residents found the boy lying injured. He was immediately rushed to Baghajatin State General Hospital where the boy was declared brought dead. Police have come to know that the boy suffered from a disease called dyslexia.

Such children find difficulty in reading. Police have registered an unnatural death case and started a probe. It was learnt that the parents are the doctors at a reputed private hospital in Ekbalpore area and the boy used to study in a well-known English medium school.