Panchanantala booster pumping stn to end water supply woes

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is augmenting production in at least three of its water treatment plants while it is scouring for space to install three Booster Pumping Stations (BPS) at ward 91, said Mayor Firhad Hakim.



While inaugurating a booster pumping station at Panchanantala, Hakim said this will solve water supply woes in the area. “No longer will the people here need to depend on deep tube wells for water. We will soon install more such booster pumping stations in Dhakuria and Jadavpur to end the water supply shortage,” he assured.

He said currently, the KMC water department is scouring for space in ward 91 to install booster pumping stations. “The ward requires at least three of such booster pumping stations. I have promised people of this ward that I will put an end to their water supply woes. The KMC has found few spots where it can be installed.” He added that there are a total of 68 booster pumping stations now.

Further, laying out augmentation plans to increase water production, Hakim said: “The KMC, currently, produces about 515 million gallons (MG) water in Kolkata which has fixed 44 lakh population. Going by this calculation, KMC is producing excess water. However, if we also

take into account the floating population then it is more

than 50 lakh. So, we can say we are catering to roughly one crore population.”

Hakim also highlighted that the KMC has recently augmented capacity at Garden Reach Water Works to 210 MG. “Initially, it was 87 MG. After Mamata Banerjee’s government came to power, it was increased to 185 MG and then another 25 MG was added.”

He also shared: “At Palta, the initial capacity was 100 MG. After the Mamata Banerjee government came to power, it was increased to 242 MG. Soon, it is going to be 262 MG. At the Dhapa plant, we are increasing the capacity to 30 MG. We will add 20 MG in days to come. At Watgunj, capacity is increased to 5 MG and at Jorabagan — 8 MG.”

Hakim highlighted that another 10 MG water treatment plant is being set up near Garia Dhalai Bridge at a space belonging to the KMDA. He also advised that people need to be more cautious against the wastage of water.