Panchanandapur firing case: Prime accused held from Pune

Malda: After weeks on the run, police finally arrested the prime accused in the Panchanandapur firing case that had left a Class XII student critically injured.

The accused, identified as Nasiruddin Ahmed alias Raj (26) of Laharditola under Mothabari Police Station, was apprehended from Pune, Maharashtra and on Thursday night brought to Malda on transit remand. The co-accused Alef Sheikh (19) was

arrested earlier. The incident had occurred on August 18 at Panchanandapur Bazar, where a heated altercation turned violent. During the clash, Raj allegedly fired at Abdul Said (21), a resident of Sakullapur Colony and a student of Bangitola High School. The bullet struck Abdul on the right side of his chest. He was first taken to Bangitola Hospital, then referred to Malda Medical College and Hospital, and later shifted to Kolkata in a critical condition.Police sources revealed that Abdul and Raj were acquaintances who had arrived at the spot together before an argument escalated. During the heated exchange, Raj allegedly opened fire.

Meanwhile, in another incident Malda Police arrested Shyamal Shil from Sahapur, seizing a pipe gun and cartridges. Linked to past crimes, he has been produced in the court with appeal for seven days police custody.