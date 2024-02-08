Panchanan Barma Univ to get digital library hub

Cooch Behar: Panchanan Barma University of Cooch Behar is all set to get a digital library hub in collaboration with National Digital Library of India, IIT Kharagpur. A two-day-long seminar on digital library hub commenced on Thursday at Ravindra Bhavan, Cooch Behar as a joint initiative of IIT Kharagpur and Panchanan Barma University.



It is already known that Panchanan Barma University will boast of the first digital library hub in North Bengal. State-of-the-art server computers and advanced equipment will be installed for this.

The dignitaries present in the seminar spoke about how the students of the university will benefit from the digital library as well as how the students of various schools and colleges outside the district can utilise the digital library.

Dr B Sutradhar, librarian Central Library IIT Kharagpur said: “All information regarding National Digital Library will be presented in this seminar. How to register, how to browse for information will be explained. In 2013, IIT Kharagpur became the first National Digital Library Hub with 5 lakh books and journals. This time Panchanan Barma University will be getting a digital library hub. Everyone from job aspirants will benefit from this.”

Dignitaries present included the Panchanan Barma University vice-chancellor Dr Nikhilesh Chandra Roy, Registrar Dr Abdul Quader and Dr B Sutradhar.