Panchanan Barma Univ students stage protest

Cooch Behar: Students at Panchanan Barma University in Cooch Behar staged a sit-in protest, demanding the resignation of the vice-chancellor, Dr Nikhilesh Roy, over allegations of embezzlement of sports funds. The protest, led by Dulal Haque, a student and Trinamool Chhatra Parishad leader, called for accountability regarding the misappropriated university funds.



Dulal Haque stated: “University funds meant for sports are being embezzled without any corresponding sports events. In instances where games are organised, contestants are not provided with meals, and extra charges are fraudulently billed and siphoned from the university account. As long as this financial misconduct persists, our movement will continue until a transparent account is provided.”

University authorities chose not to comment on the issue. On Thursday, several students were accused of forcibly entering the university’s storage room, removing gym equipment. Allegations were also raised against Dulal Haque, accusing him of leading that event. The accused students, however, protested against these claims on Thursday as well.