Panchanan Barma Univ signs MoU with Tomsk State University, Russia

Cooch Behar: An MoU has been signed between Panchanan Barma University and National Research Tomsk State University, Russia. A delegation from Russia’s National Research Tomsk State University visited Cooch Behar for a two-day visit, participating in a seminar hosted by the Zoology department of Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma University at a private hotel near Cooch Behar town on Thursday.

Vice-chancellor Nikhil Chandra Roy remarked: “Tomsk State University, with nearly two hundred years of history, holds immense significance for us in signing this MoU.”

Artyom Rykhun, Vice-Rector of Tomsk State University, presented various topics through a powerpoint presentation. Discussions included community radio, zoology and climate change.

Yulia Misenina, Director of the University’s department of Digital Education and Distance Education, along with Career Maslova, elaborated on the benefits and details of their course offerings.

The session concluded with an engaging Q&A session facilitated by Madhumita Nag from the ICSSR, where topics such as employment opportunities, scholarships and merit-based awards were discussed. The Russian representatives provided insightful responses. Acting Registrar of the university, Pradeep Kumar Kar, said: “Several subjects, including sociology, climate change, journalism and mass communication, community radio and biology, have been included in the MoU.

Students and researchers from both countries will collaborate on various topics within these fields. It is a significant achievement to partner with Tomsk State University, a prestigious institution in Russia. Research students from both universities will have opportunities to work on biodiversity and climate change issues in their respective regions.”