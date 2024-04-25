Panchanan Barma Univ registrar issued show-cause notice

Cooch Behar: The vice-chancellor (V-C) of the Panchanan Barma University in Cooch Behar has levelled a number of allegations against the registrar of the university, thereby show-causing him.



V-C Nikhilesh Chandra Roy issued a show-cause notice to registrar Abdul Quader Shefali on April 24 and asked him to respond within a week.

The allegations levelled against the registrar include writing letters to the chancellor of the university on various issues without the permission of the vice-chancellor. There are charges of irregularities against the registrar that have led to voices being raised. Both the V-C and the registrar did not want to comment on the matter. According to university sources, the current vice-chancellor, Nikhilesh Chandra Roy, has been nominated by the Governor. He has had a sour relationship with the register ever since he took over.

The V-C had warned the register about the issues in the past also. Even though a meeting regarding the convocation ceremony of the university had been held, the registrar had written a letter to the Chancellor (the Bengal Governor) without informing the V-C. Nikhilesh Chandra Roy said: “A show-cause has been issued to the registrar regarding some official matters and he has been asked to reply within seven working days.”