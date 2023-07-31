Panchanan Barma Univ announces 6th semester results

ooch Behar Panchanan Barma University announced the sixth semester results within 27 days. On Monday, university Registrar Dr Abdul Kader Safali held a press conference to make the announcement. This was the first offline examination after the pandemic. However, the pass percentage has decreased significantly compared to the previous year. For the Honours course, a total of 4,094 candidates had appeared out of which 3,521 students passed, that is a pass rate of 86%. As for the Pass course, 6,405 candidates took the exam with 3,499 of them passing, registering a pass rate of 54.63%.