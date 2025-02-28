Panagarh ‘eve-teasing’ and accident case: Prime accused arrested in Asansol

Kolkata: The prime accused in the alleged eve-teasing and accident case in Panagarh Bablu Yadav was arrested on Thursday from Nigha area in Asansol.

He will be produced at the concerned court on Friday with a prayer for police remand. When asked about the arrest and updates about the case, Deputy Commissioner (DC) East of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate, Abhishek Gupta said: “The accused was arrested on Thursday and will be produced at the court on Friday. We have already narrated the incident. However, the accused has been arrested based on the FIR.”

Sutandra Chatterjee, a resident of Chandannagar and the head of an event management company, was killed in a car accident in Panagarh on Sunday night while travelling to Gaya with her colleagues.

Initially, it was alleged that a few drunken youths chased her blue car in a white SUV and kept hitting her car repeatedly, leading to it toppling and resulting in her death.

Police claimed that it was road rage and overtaking. Eve-teasing allegation was denied. A case was registered at the Kanksa Police Station based on a written complaint submitted by one of her colleagues who was travelling with her on Sunday night. Police said there was no mention of eve-teasing in the said complaint.

However, following the arrest of Yadav the mother of the deceased reportedly criticised the cops for failing to arrest the others travelling in the white SUV on Sunday night.