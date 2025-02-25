Panagarh: Car topples during ‘chase’, one dead in accident

Kolkata: A woman was killed in an accident after the car in which she was travelling toppled while trying to flee from another car that was following her in Panagarh area late on Sunday night.

Sources said the deceased identified as Sutandra Chatterjee was an official of an event management company. She, along with a few others, were going to Gaya in a car from Chandannagar in Hooghly. After reaching Bud Bud in East Burdwan, the driver refueled the car at a petrol pump. While leaving the petrol pump, the driver and others in the car spotted another car with few youths who were allegedly passing lewd comments and abusive gestures. However, on Monday evening, police denied the allegations of eve-teasing and that the youths followed Chatterjee’s car. Commissioner of Police (CP), Asansol Durgapur Commissionerate, Sunil Kumar Choudhary said: “A collision took place while overtaking each other. In the CCTV footage, the deceased’s car was seen chasing the other car. The persons in the other car are residents of Panagarh rice mill area.

We have received a written complaint from one of the persons travelling with the deceased where no allegation of eve-teasing was mentioned. We are probing further to find out more information about the incident.” The youths in the other car were allegedly following them. Chatterjee’s driver tried to speed up in order to increase the gap between the two vehicles.

The youths followed Chatterjee’s car for nearly 20 kilometres. When her car reached near the Panagarh bazar, the youths tried to obstruct her car in order to compel the driver to stop. Sensing danger, Chatterjee’s driver tried to flee but the other car hit Chatterjee’s car following which her vehicle toppled.

CP called such allegations “motivated”. “The deceased’s destination was Gaya. The victim’s car could have continued along NH 2. But the accident took place on G T Road. The deceased’s car followed the other car and while chasing, the driver somehow lost control leading to the accident,” Choudhary added.