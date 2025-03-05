Panagarh car accident: HC moved by kin seeking justice

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has admitted a petition moved by the mother of the deceased Sutandra Chattopadhyay who died in a car accident at Panagarh while allegedly escaping some drunk youths.

The bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh was moved by her mother Tanushree Chattopadhyay, seeking a fair probe into the death of her daughter so justice is served. Even as the police have ruled out any angle of eve-teasing, her mother is of the opinion that she was being chased by a vehicle with drunk youths who were allegedly making objectionable statements. According to her, her daughter’s death was a virtual murder. She has been claiming that the police are allegedly trying to shield the youths because of their influential connections.

On February 27, almost 72 hours from the time of the incident, the police arrested the owner-cum-driver of the other vehicle Bablu Yadav. According to police sources, Yadav has a business of car parts. Residents said he is a native of Uttar Pradesh and that his house is at the end of a small road off Panagarh’s Ricemill Road where the accident happened.