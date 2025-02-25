Panagarh accident: Victim’s mother insists on ‘eve-teasing’ angle

Kolkata: At a time when police have published a video footage claiming that the victim woman identified as Sutandra Chatterjee had not faced any eve-teasing, mother of the deceased is still denying to believe the claims by the cops.

On Tuesday, mother of the deceased woman in Panagarh accident, Sutandra Chatterjee again claimed that her daughter had faced ‘eve-teasing’.

According to the media reports, Chatterjee’s mother claimed that the person who was driving the car on Sunday night is a good driver and never got involved in any road rage or competition with other car drivers. While the controversy surrounding the allegations of eve teasing violence is going on, the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate has informed that there was no ‘eve-teasing’ in the Panagarh incident.

The police have also said that the allegations that the girl’s car was chased are ‘untrue’. Rather, it is said that the girl’s car chased another car. However, the owner of the SUV that was involved in the incident is still not found. Police claimed that all the persons in the other car were local residents, but none of them were reportedly found at their homes on Tuesday.

On Tuesday a team of CID went to the Kanksa PS where the cars involved in the incident were kept.