Pana River erosion woes: Irrigation dept prepares detailed project report

Kolkata: The state Irrigation and Waterways department has prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for addressing erosion of Pana River in some areas under Kalchini Assembly constituency in Alipurduar.



The work will be taken up across 1,200 metre area involving 18.21 hectares of land in Mechpara, Chuapara and their adjoining tea garden areas.

The initial cost of the project has been estimated at Rs 2.29 crore.

“The departmental technical committee is presently examining the DPR and the work is expected to start after monsoons. The Radharani Village, which is also somewhat affected due to erosion, is very much under our supervision and necessary measures will be taken,” a senior official of Irrigation department said.

The Pana River that descends from Bhutan flows through the Kalchini block of Alipurduar. During monsoon, plenty of stones and silt enters Bengal through the swift flow of the river, posing a barrier to its free flow and the banks getting eroded.

With heavy rainfall during the last month, the slum areas of Mechpara, Chuapara and its adjacent tea gardens were flooded along the left bank of the Pana River and erosion affected the bank.

Irrigation minister Partha Bhowmick, along with senior officials of the department, had visited the area and work for addressing erosion in 150 metre area has already started involving Rs 32.30 lakh.

Meanwhile, the department has already initiated the process of setting up a concrete bridge over Piprekhali River for linking Kumrakhali area under Basanti block in South 24-Parganas and Rampur area under Sandeshkhali II block in North 24-Parganas.

The proposal seeking funds for erecting the bridge of 48.60 metre length and 2.40 metre width has been sent to NABARD. The approximate cost for construction will be to the tune of Rs 1.75 crore.

The iron bridge over River Piprekhali had collapsed during a natural calamity in 2021 following which, the Irrigation department had erected a wooden bridge for facilitating people’s movement on an emergency basis. However, considering the heavy movement of vehicles and people, the state government will be constructing a concrete bridge there.