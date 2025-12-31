Palm fruit, hornbills & hope: A Darjeeling village finds new life

Darjeeling: It was a special year for Karmath forest village, particularly for Bijay Rai. Although he earns an income each year by selling the fruit of palm trees, he chose not to do so this time. What initially appeared to be a sacrifice has since paid rich dividends for Rai, along with many others in the forest village. Hundreds of birdwatchers and wildlife photographers from across the country have begun converging on this quaint, remote village to observe the rare Rufous-necked Hornbill (Aceros nipalensis) feeding in pairs on palm fruit.

Karmath village in Latpanchar lies within the Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary in Darjeeling district. Ravaged by landslides over the years, the village has seen many residents abandon their homes. Only a few houses remain in the village, with residents struggling against hardships, particularly the lack of livelihood opportunities.

“I had planted these palm trees when I was a kid. A few years back they started fruiting. The nurseries buy the fruits to grow them into seedlings. Hornbills visiting the trees to feed is an indication that the fruits are ripe and it is time to pluck them to sell to the plant nurseries. I used to get paid around Rs 5 per fruit,” stated Rai. However, the year was different. From November, Rufous-necked Hornbills began arriving in pairs to feed on the fruit. Locals urged Rai not to sell the palm fruit, believing the birds would attract birdwatchers and wildlife photographers and help revive the economy of the remote village. Rai agreed.

“It was more of an experiment. With time, news spread and the birding enthusiasts from all over India started flocking to my village to watch the birds,” stated Rai. Soon an economy developed around them. The home stays, birding guides, local transport, eateries all started gaining from this new found tourism. “From next year I will not sell the fruits as it has benefited the environment as well as the local economy” stated Rai. He charges Rs 200/- per camera (tourist.) There are around 15 cameras on an average per day.

Kishan Parikshit from Mumbai stated: “As soon as I heard of the sighting of Rufous-necked I rushed in. I have never got such good shots before. I can’t explain my experience in words. It’s worth coming here.” “It is a birding paradise. I have been into photography for the past 27 years but this experience is unbeatable,” stated Basudeb Chakroborty from Raiganj, West Bengal.

“People are coming from Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi and West Bengal to watch the birds. It is a major boost to the local economy. In the past 2 years I have seen around 45 juvenile Rufous-necked Hornbills here,” stated Sanjay, a naturalist and a birding guide. Birding in the Darjeeling hills is rapidly emerging as a major nature-based attraction with the region’s rich avian diversity and growing conservation awareness.