‘Palki’ Ambulance project of remote Buxa Hills to be replicated across state

alipurduar: The Palanquin Ambulance (Palki Ambulance) of Buxa Hills of Alipurduar has been duly recognised by the state government.



The Bengal government has selected 20 projects from different districts of the state that will be replicated and scaled up across the state. Palki Ambulance project is one.

Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi has already directed the district administration to replicate these projects, and the nodal officer of each project will be awarded a token of appreciation.

Two years ago, the district administration had started this palanquin ambulance to provide healthcare services to pregnant women, children and the sick in and around the remote Buxa hill area of Kalchini block, Alipurduar where there is no health centre for the 3000 residents living in 13 villages. As there are no roads in these hilly parts, the patients used to be carried on bamboo stretchers to reach the Alipurduar District Hospital through the difficult hilly terrain.

Local youths used to carry the critically-ill patients on their backs to reach the Zero point. From here, the patients used to take the patient to the hospital by road.Then the district administration came up with the idea of a palanquin ambulance which would be more confortable and safe for the patients.

Surendra Kumar Meena, District Magistrate of Alipurduar, said: “This is a big achievement for us. The state has recognised the Palki ambulance dedicated to the service of pregnant women and sick people for the past two years. This recognition will encourage the district administration to work more efficiently.” At present, there are a total of eight palanquin ambulances operating in these hilly areas. These ambulances have already transported many people to hospitals for treatment over the past two years.