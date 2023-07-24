Pakuahat incident: State Women’s Commission seeks report from police

Malda: The State Commission for Women has sought a detailed report from Malda Police on how the incident of Pakuahat happened and why the victims of public rage were sent to jail.



Two members of the commission visited Malda and talked to the families of the victims on Sunday.

The members also wanted to know what the families now demand. The commission will take further steps after they receive the report from the police and conduct their inquiry into the matter.

The commission is also trying to get bail for the women, now in judicial custody.

The families of the 2 victims just want their mothers to return. They do now want to file complaints against the police or anyone. One of the daughters of the two victims said: “My mother and aunt were publicly thrashed and molested on theft charges without any proof. We are very poor and don’t want to be in more trouble after filing complaints and being part of court cases. All that costs money. We only want them back in the house.”

Two women from Manikchak had gone to the Pakuahat market to sell lemons. There a sweet shop owner had labelled them as thieves. This spread like wildfire in the market and a huge mob thrashed the women. The civic volunteers rescued them and took them to the police station. However, the victims were later sent to a correctional facility by the police.

Leena Gangopadhyay, chairperson of the commission, said: “Our members talked to the families of the victims. We have summoned reports from the police as to why the two women were sent to jail. The victims admitted that the civic volunteers rescued them and the police later arrested five. We are investigating the matter.”