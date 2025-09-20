Pakuahat College: Salaries stopped, professor relieved of duties

Malda: A series of irregularities have come to light at Pakuahat Degree College in Bamangola block, prompting the governing body to take stern action against three staff members. Former acting teacher in charge Sujan Ghosh and clerk Gouranga Mondal have had their salaries stopped for failing to respond to repeated show cause notices, while Pareshnath Das, a professor of Bengali, has been relieved of important duties after a controversial video of him tutoring students at home went viral.

The decisions were confirmed in official letters and emails sent to the accused by the college authority. Governing body president Professor Sanatan Das, who took charge around six months ago, said initial investigations revealed several financial and administrative anomalies. “Two organisations were allegedly paid Rs 42.30 lakh and 58.10 lakh without proper authorisation. Departmental inquiries will be initiated.

In the meantime, Sujan Ghosh and Gouranga Mondal’s salaries have been withheld,” he stated.According to college sources, Sujan Ghosh has been absent for nearly five months while Gouranga Mondal has allegedly not attended duty for almost three years. Despite repeated letters and emails, neither responded. Subsequently, Professor Amrita Midde was appointed as the new acting teacher in charge, but attempts to formally hand over charge were ignored by Sujan.

Midde voiced concern over the situation: “There are numerous irregularities in the college records. Many details are missing. Despite repeated queries, the former teacher in charge did not respond. Financial mismanagement is evident,” she said.

Meanwhile, the governing body examined Das’s response regarding the viral tuition video but found it unsatisfactory. “He will not be entrusted with important responsibilities until further notice,” Das confirmed. College authorities indicated that deeper probes into financial and administrative misconduct are underway, signaling a tougher stance against irregular practices in the institution.